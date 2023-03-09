Drop-in daycare opens in Northlake

The Hive — a new part-time, drop-in “playcare” center — held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week at its location at Northlake Commons.

The Hive, 1485 Commons Circle, Suite 200, offers hourly rates for watching kids as young as 6 weeks old up to 10 years old. It offers “developmental play with a purpose,” giving kids a safe place to play in an environment where they “will be cared for like they are family,” according to the company website.

“We focus on giving all ages positive stimulating play that helps to grow their imagination and foster friendships,” the website says. “The flexible scheduling makes The Hive the best place to bee!”

In addition to the drop-in service, families can sign up for a membership with The Hive, which gives them discounts and the ability to reserve a spot up to three months in advance. A child can be brought to The Hive up to 15 days per month.

The Hive’s next Open House is scheduled for March 26. Click here for more information.