One suspect in custody for Lewisville pawn shop murder

The Lewisville Police Department has taken one suspect into custody in connection with the murder of a local pawn shop owner.

JaTevon Marquise Johnson, 18, turned himself in to Dallas PD at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, police said. Johnson is now in the Lewisville jail, charged with Capital Murder. His bond is set at $1 million.

Johnson is believed to be one of three suspects who attempted an armed robbery of the Lewisville Pawn Shop, located at 962 S. Mill Street on Tuesday, Feb. 14. During the commission of the crime, the 54-year-old shop owner was killed.

This is an ongoing investigation as the search continues for additional suspects, police said.

The Lewisville Police Department was able to make the arrest with the cooperation from Homeland Security Investigations: Gang; Violent Crime Task Force, Dallas Police Department Gang Unit, Dallas Police Department Fugitive Unit, the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force and The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division.