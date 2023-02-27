Local Chick-fil-A closing temporarily

A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Flower Mound will temporarily close this week for a remodel.

The Chick-fil-A at Founder’s Square in south Flower Mound, 2001 Long Prairie Road, will close on Wednesday for remodeling. Location Manager Preston Driskell said it is adding a permanent covered two-lane drive-thru, a new playground and a larger kitchen “to increase capacity so we can serve guests quicker and more efficiently.”

The restaurant is targeting a mid-May reopening date. Updates will be posted on the location’s Facebook page.

The closest Chick-fil-A locations that will be open all spring are at 2001 Justin Road in Flower Mound, 1201 West Main St. in Lewisville and 2255 East Grapevine Mills Circle in Grapevine.