Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church celebrating 40th birthday

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church in Flower Mound.

Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church in Flower Mound is celebrating its 40th birthday, and you are invited to the party.

A handful of dedicated men and women gathered in 1982 to form a local UMC. Trietsch Memorial UMC was established by the UMC’s Board of Church Development in March 1983. According to a news release from the church, 117 people attended the first worship service on March 6, 1983 at Timber Creek Elementary School in Flower Mound. Forty-one people officially became members of the church that day. Later that year, Erwin and Velma Trietsch donated their 10-acre chicken farm to build the church, which stands today at 6101 Morriss Road.

“Trietsch has been a part of the fabric of life and faith in the communities of Flower Mound, Lewisville, Highland Village and beyond for 40 years,” said Senior Pastor Daniel Humbert. “It’s an honor to love and serve these communities by offering help and hope. We look forward to at least the next 40 years of sharing the love of God founding Jesus Christ.”

The church is inviting the community to celebrate its 40th birthday on Sunday, March 5th. After the 11 a.m. worship service, there will be a birthday party at the church, starting at noon. Complimentary food, cotton candy, a petting zoo, balloon artists, inflatables, a game truck and more will be available to partygoers. The Fletcher’s Corny Dog truck will also be on site, with corn dogs and funnel cakes available for purchase. Trietsch is inviting anyone coming to the party to wear any Trietsch T-shirts they may have from back in the day, such as Vacation Bible School or mission trip shirts.

Click here for more information.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

