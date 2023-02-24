TeaLatte Bar opens in Flower Mound

A new tea and coffee shop is now open in Flower Mound.

TeaLatte Bar is currently in a soft opening at its new location, 2701 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 238, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. TeaLatte Bar offers brewed-to-order tea and other organic beverages, such as signature milk teas, coffees, smoothies and more.

The new shop will be open from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to the news release, and then starting Sunday, it will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

