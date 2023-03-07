Lewisville police seeking siblings wanted for pawn shop murder

The Lewisville Police Department publicly identified two at-large suspects in the recent murder of a Lewisville pawn shop owner.

On Valentine’s Day, three black male suspects rushed into Lewisville Pawn Shop, 926 South Mill St., to rob the store, according to a news release from the Lewisville Police Department. During the robbery, the shop owner — Daniel White, 54, of Flower Mound — was fatally shot in the chest, and all the suspects fled the scene.

On Feb. 25, 18-year-old JaTevon Marquise Johnson turned himself in to Dallas police. On Tuesday, Lewisville police announced that arrest warrants for murder have been issued for 19-year-old Damonta Jerone Skinner and 17-year-old Denyrion Keyshuan Skinner, who are brothers. They are believed to be in south Dallas. There is a possible fourth suspect in the case, but police could not release more information.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Lewisville Police Department Tip Line at 972-219-8477. Information also can be submitted anonymously by texting “TipLPD” tp 847411 or can be submitted to Denton County Crime Stoppers on dentoncountycrimestoppers.com, and through its “P3 Tips” app.