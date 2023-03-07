Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Flower Mound Symphony Orchestra to perform free concert

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Flower Mound Symphony Orchestra

The Flower Mound Symphony Orchestra is inviting the community to a free “Symphonic Potluck” concert this weekend.

The concert will be directed by Esteban Rojas and will feature solo cellist Tsun-yuet Emmanuel Kwok, according to a news release. Kwok, a member of multiple orchestras in North Texas, has played solo and chamber recitals both in Asia and in the States, and has appeared as soloist in Europe, Asia and the United States, and has also performed over 30 world premieres of contemporary music. He received Bachelor of Music in Cello Performance and Pedagogy from Hong Kong Baptist University, his Master of Music in cello performance from Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts and an Artist Diploma in Cello Performance from Texas Christian University. Kwok currently serves as faculty of Greenville Suzuki Strings and performance artist of Prime Music Institute; he was appointed as assistant to artistic director of the Texas Cello School in 2021.

Performances will include Copland’s “Our Town,” Haydn’s “Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major,” and Ravel’s “Alborada del Gracioso.”

“The music for this concert features three contrasting styles: from the purity of Classicism, the effects of Impressionism, to the influence of folk and jazz melodies in the Neo-Nationalism style – we can enjoy the journey that composers such as Haydn, Ravel, and Copland went through,” Rojas said.

The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Trietsch United Methodist Church, 6101 Morriss Road. Click here for more information.

