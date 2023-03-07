Highland Village P&Z approves rezoning for townhomes

The Highland Village Planning & Zoning Commission voted last month to recommend City Council approval of a proposed townhome development on Barnett Boulevard.

Broadway Builders requested zoning be changed from Single-Family 40 to a new Planned Development Overlay District for a 4-acre tract of land at 102 Barnett Blvd., near Heritage Elementary School.

The same developer brought a site plan last summer to P&Z, which recommended denial. The new plan calls for several changes, based on feedback from commissioners and residents. The previous site plan called for 60 units at 1,789 square feet with rear-facing garages, and the new site plan calls for 39 units at 2,242 square feet with front-facing garages, additional open space and more parking.

The townhomes are expected to be valued at an average of $538,000.

P&Z voted 3-2 to recommend approval to City Council, with a few stipulations, including requiring an 8-foot wooden fence. City Council is expected to consider the rezoning request at an upcoming meeting.