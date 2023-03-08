LISD unveils Wonder Wagon, a new mobile STEM classroom

Lewisville ISD on Monday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Wonder Wagon, a mobile STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) classroom.

The wagon, a custom-built Ford Transit cargo van, was funded through a Lewisville Education Foundation grant and generous donations by the Rao Foundation. The van was acquired through long-time LISD community partner Five-Star Ford of Lewisville and modified by UBI Truck Upfitters, according to a district news release.

“We have had an exciting first few months of Wonder Wagon, an innovative learning experience designed to support STEM learning for elementary schools across LISD that do not currently have STEM learning on campus,” said Elementary STEM Administrator Kimberly Warr. “I am so thankful for the LISD staff who have worked tirelessly to create such a unique learning atmosphere for students.”

The Wonder Wagon has already begun introducing STEM programming to elementary school campuses around the district, according to the district.

In attendance for the ribbon-cutting event were constituents from the LISD community, including members of the Board of Trustees: Tracy Scott Miller, Allison Lassahn, Katherine Sells, Dr. Buddy Bonner, Kristi Hassett and Jenny Proznik; Lewisville mayor T.J. Gilmore; Elena Glassman, district liaison for the office Texas Representative Kronda Thimesch; Nagaraj and Seshkumari Rao of the Roa Foundation; city council members and chamber representatives from across the district and many others.