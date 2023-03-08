Jacob Anderson running for Place 7 on LISD Board

On May 6th, several local elections will take place. Candidates will be running for offices in towns, cities, and school boards. In the Lewisville Independent School District race there are 2 candidates running for Place 6, and 3 running for Place 7. Jacob Anderson is running for Place 7. His opponents for the seat are Ashley Jones, who was interviewed last week, and Staci Barker. Mr. Anderson sat for an interview to talk about his reasons for wanting to be on the school board. He sent the following bio:

“After receiving a bachelor’s degree from UNT I began my first career as a CPS investigator for Region 3 – Dallas County. In that capacity, one of my many responsibilities was to interview children and caregivers of families in crisis. I quickly realized during my investigations there were nearly zero fathers in the homes I visited. Children were typically being raised by a single mother or their grandparents. I saw evidence of the generation behind mine growing up fatherless and I felt compelled to be part of the solution.

“While working full time with an extremely heavy caseload, I obtained my alternative teaching certifications through Texas Teachers. My aim as an aspiring educator was to be a stable male role model for students who may be affected by poverty and a single-parent upbringing, similar to my own. Once certified, I very intentionally chose Central Elementary (Lewisville) to apply to and interview with. They took a shot on me as an alternatively certified teacher, and in return they received a very passionate, dedicated and missionally-minded educator.

“During my time as a teacher, I had numerous opportunities to serve in leadership roles from helping develop the Campus Improvement Plan, to serving on the Safe and Civil Schools cadre, and by representing my campus on the Superintendent’s Teacher Advisory Board. I first served as a special education teacher and then as a 3rd grade gen. ed. dual language teacher. I was the team leader for both of those teams and won Teacher of the Year during that time. Central is a high-needs Title 1 campus and it required my continual improvement as an educator in order to give my students the top-tier education and learning experience they deserved.

“While teaching, I obtained my Master’s degree in Education Leadership through Concordia University and for my last two years as a professional educator I was a campus administrator at Lakeland Elementary. I served the campus at large but was specifically responsible for grades 3-5, state-mandated testing administration (STAAR), crisis response team & interventions, campus safety and security, facilities, teacher appraisals, coaching & staff development, and student discipline… just to name a few.

“June 10, 2022, was my last day as a professional educator and I now serve families in a different capacity as a real estate agent. I still have a heart for my LISD people, and I would like to be elected as a school board trustee to remain in service to the place I have called home and to the students and staff I have called family for the last decade. A big piece of who I am, and my greatest support is my family. My beautiful bride and I have been married for almost 12 years. We have two beautiful children we have fostered and adopted. We have fostered a few other children who still have our hearts but live with their bio-families. I hope to share more along the campaign trail and during the video portion of this interview.”