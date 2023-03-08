Wednesday, March 8, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Edmondson: Denton County Master Gardener Association planting seeds of information in time for spring

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
2
Dianne Edmondson, Precinct 4 County Commissioner

Whether your “green thumb” is emerging from its winter hibernation or it’s just beginning to show promise, you will find helpful “seeds of information” from the Denton County Master Gardner Association below.

With warming weather and spring just a few weeks away, the busy time of year for our Denton County Master Gardener Association is just beginning.

While freezes are still possible in March and April, you can plant cool weather bloomers such as snapdragons and petunias. March is also the time to start setting out herbs such as lavender, basil, mint and sage transplants. Watch the 10-day forecast before setting out tomato and pepper transplants, as they cannot tolerate freezing temperatures. Outdoor seed planting of vegetables such as carrots, most greens and beets are good. In late March, plant bean seeds outdoors.

If grass is actively growing, and it may well be with the recent warm weather and rains our area has been receiving, go ahead and start the fertilization schedule. A good rule of thumb is if the lawn requires cutting twice, it is time to fertilize.

Finish pruning major trees. Fruit trees can be pruned just as buds are starting to appear. However, for our gorgeous Texas Red Oak, pruning is not recommended until after July.

Other timely tasks in March include making sure you have protection for anything planted outdoors and starting a compost pile in a corner of the yard to throw in vegetable scraps, leaves and grass clippings.

Several Denton County Master Gardener Association upcoming events include the annual Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 Hobson Lane in Denton.

A popular attraction each year is the annual Garden Tour set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Gardens featured this year will be in Denton, Lake Dallas and Oak Point. Tour tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the tour. They are available on the website at dcmga.com.

The Denton County Master Gardener Association provides year-round gardening tips on the website and with their monthly e-magazine, The Root. The monthly magazine spotlights local master gardeners, features a plant of the month, provides questions and answers on plant-related questions, provides details on upcoming events and much more.

You can also request a speaker from the Denton County Master Gardener Association to come to your event. Topics and a request form are located at dcmga.com/how-we-serve/speakers-bureau.

So, let’s welcome spring with open arms — I can already smell the jasmine blooming!

Contact Commissioner Dianne Edmondson by email at [email protected] or phone her at 972-434-3960. You can also stop by her office in the Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Suite 900, in Flower Mound.  

Previous articleJacob Anderson running for Place 7 on LISD Board
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.