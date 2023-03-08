Edmondson: Denton County Master Gardener Association planting seeds of information in time for spring

Whether your “green thumb” is emerging from its winter hibernation or it’s just beginning to show promise, you will find helpful “seeds of information” from the Denton County Master Gardner Association below.

With warming weather and spring just a few weeks away, the busy time of year for our Denton County Master Gardener Association is just beginning.

While freezes are still possible in March and April, you can plant cool weather bloomers such as snapdragons and petunias. March is also the time to start setting out herbs such as lavender, basil, mint and sage transplants. Watch the 10-day forecast before setting out tomato and pepper transplants, as they cannot tolerate freezing temperatures. Outdoor seed planting of vegetables such as carrots, most greens and beets are good. In late March, plant bean seeds outdoors.

If grass is actively growing, and it may well be with the recent warm weather and rains our area has been receiving, go ahead and start the fertilization schedule. A good rule of thumb is if the lawn requires cutting twice, it is time to fertilize.

Finish pruning major trees. Fruit trees can be pruned just as buds are starting to appear. However, for our gorgeous Texas Red Oak, pruning is not recommended until after July.

Other timely tasks in March include making sure you have protection for anything planted outdoors and starting a compost pile in a corner of the yard to throw in vegetable scraps, leaves and grass clippings.

Several Denton County Master Gardener Association upcoming events include the annual Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 Hobson Lane in Denton.

A popular attraction each year is the annual Garden Tour set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Gardens featured this year will be in Denton, Lake Dallas and Oak Point. Tour tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the tour. They are available on the website at dcmga.com.

The Denton County Master Gardener Association provides year-round gardening tips on the website and with their monthly e-magazine, The Root. The monthly magazine spotlights local master gardeners, features a plant of the month, provides questions and answers on plant-related questions, provides details on upcoming events and much more.

You can also request a speaker from the Denton County Master Gardener Association to come to your event. Topics and a request form are located at dcmga.com/how-we-serve/speakers-bureau.

So, let’s welcome spring with open arms — I can already smell the jasmine blooming!

