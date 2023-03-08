Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Eads: Plan ahead for spring storms

By CTG Staff
Denton County Judge and Flower Mound resident Andy Eads. (Photo by Helen’s Photography)

As we prepare for the spring, in Texas we also prepare for spring storms. As a state, we are well known for having the most recorded tornadoes, likely due to our size.

An estimated 130-150 tornadoes touch down on Texas farmlands, in cities and in neighborhoods across our large state each year. While they can occur year-round, they more frequently occur in late spring and early summer months in the evening hours.

In Denton County, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (or NOAA, for short,) reports a total of 53 tornadoes have touched down between November 1950 and November of last year. We have been fortunate in that the EF-0 to EF-3 tornadoes have only resulted in five injuries and property damages.

However, as we continue to grow at a fast clip, landing us among the fastest growing counties in the U.S., it is important to continue efforts to keep our 940,000-plus residents informed during inclement weather.

We have an outstanding network of teams who work together to ensure your safety. From our Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement agencies, dispatchers and Denco 911 to our firefighters, EMTs, Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office and our Office of Emergency Management, everyone works together to ensure all are on the same page when it comes to emergency preparation and disaster response.

Each of these agencies have automated systems that can alert you when a significant weather threat is on its way. All you have to do is sign up for the area of which you want to be notified.  The Denton County Everbridge system allows you to customize your alert subscriptions. Moreover, it is free.

When a severe thunderstorm or tornado is headed your way, you will receive a text and a telephone call. It is a good way to know what is happening in case you are not near a television or out with family.

Now is also a good time to create a plan for your family. In case of a disaster, this plan will let everyone know next steps in case you are not together and phones are not working. You will determine where to meet as a family, what you need for an emergency preparedness kit, what everyone’s responsibility is in an emergency, and more. Here is a link to help you get started: dentoncounty.gov/1685/Emergency-Preparedness.

As a lifelong resident of Denton County, I have prepared for “tornado” season since childhood. For newcomers, the concept may seem unfathomable. However, I promise that planning takes the anxiety down a notch and gives everyone a good idea of what is needed should they hear the alert ringing from their phone – a much better system, indeed.

As your County Judge, let me assure you that our first responders continually train for any type of disaster and they work together on table drills and drills in the field. We are fortunate to live in a region that works together on your behalf – spring, summer, fall and winter.

Please take a few minutes to sign up for those alerts if you have not already done so. You will be very thankful later.

Previous articleEdmondson: Denton County Master Gardener Association planting seeds of information in time for spring
