M&M’s announces grant for local nonprofit co-founder

M&M’s announced Wednesday, International Women’s Day, that it is giving a $10,000 grant to Kathy Meyer, a Highland Village resident and co-founder of She Supply, a nonprofit that supports women experiencing period poverty.

In a news release, M&M’s said Meyer is one of 20 national winners of its Flipping The Status Quo program, which recognizes “barrier-breaking women who … deserve to be celebrated and rewarded for their amazing work.” As part of the Flipping The Status Quo program, M&M’s also sold limited-edition all-female packs.

“The M&M’S brand is on a mission to use the power of fun to create purposeful connections, as we work to create a world where everyone feels they belong,” said Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. “Women all over the world are flipping how they define success and happiness while challenging the status quo, so we’re thrilled to be able to recognize and celebrate them – and who better to help us on that mission than our own powerhouse spokescandies Green, Brown and Purple?”

She Supply, founded in 2016, provides homeless shelters, food pantries and domestic violence services partners in the DFW Metroplex with pads, tampons, bras and underwear. The organization was founded with the mission to provide a sense of decency and cleanliness to women in less fortunate circumstances. In January, the organization delivered its 1 millionth product to a domestic violence shelter in Dallas.