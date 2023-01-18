Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Local nonprofit delivers 1 millionth product

By Mark Smith
The She Supply Board, photos courtesy of She Supply.

She Supply, a Flower Mound-based nonprofit that distributes feminine hygiene products to North Texas women in need, delivered its 1 millionth product on Wednesday.

The milestone delivery was made to The Family Place, a domestic violence shelter in Dallas and one of She Supply’s largest partners.

“There are more than 150,000 female-led households in North Texas living below the poverty line and nearly 2,500 women who are homeless,” Co-founder Kathy Meyer said. “We started She Supply to fight the effects of poverty through service and friendship and to provide a sense of dignity and cleanliness to women in less fortunate circumstances. Every day in North Texas, there are thousands of women who can’t go to work, can’t go to an interview, can’t leave the house because they can’t afford to buy feminine hygiene products.”

When Meyer and Shari Mayes founded their nonprofit in 2016 to help deliver period products to women and girls living in poverty, they always believed this day would come, but even they are surprised at how quickly it arrived.

“While She Supply is grounded in servant leadership and friendship, at our heart, we’re about female empowerment and changing lives,” Meyer said. “Unless you’ve seen its effects, period poverty is something most people never really think about. But for those affected, it’s paralyzing.”

While they’re happy to reach the 1 million product milestone, She Supply is not slowing down anytime soon.

“There are thousands of girls who miss school every month because they don’t have access to or can’t afford period products,” Meyer said. “Period poverty is a real issue. We’re thrilled and grateful to have reached a million products, but this is just the beginning.”

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

