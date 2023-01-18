Jason Witten returning to coach at Liberty Christian

Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten is staying as Liberty Christian School’s head football coach.

Witten has coached Liberty the past two seasons, turning the program around from a 2-8 record in his first year to a 10-2 record and the second round of the playoffs this year. Reports in December said Witten, a Tennessee native, interviewed for the head coaching spot at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville to potentially replace former NFL Quarterback Trent Dilfer.

In late December, John Brice of FootballScoop.com reported that Witten turned the Lipscomb job down. On Wednesday, a Liberty Christian spokesperson confirmed that Witten is returning for a third season as coach.