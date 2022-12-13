Jason Witten interviewing for coaching job in Nashville

Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten may be leaving his post as Liberty Christian School’s head football coach for another coaching job in Tennessee.

Witten has coached Liberty the past two seasons, turning the program around from a 2-8 record in his first year to a 10-2 record and the second round of the playoffs this year. Now, reports say that he visited another school that needs a new head coach.

Former NFL Quarterback Trent Dilfer recently left his post as the head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville to become the new head coach at UAB. Lipscomb officials targeted Witten, a Tennessee native, to take over the reigns at Lipscomb, which has won two straight state titles. FootballScoop reported that Lipscomb officials met with Witten last week in North Texas, and The Tennessean reported that Witten was seen on Lipscomb’s campus Monday.