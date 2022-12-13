Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Lantana Update — December 2022

Meet Lantana’s Dog-in-Chief: Grazie, with owner Cheryl Ward.

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette.

The four pedestrian tunnels that run under Lantana Trail serve a valuable purpose for golfers, bicyclists, joggers and children walking to school alike. However, the condition of the 22-year-old tunnels has been deteriorating over the years, which makes people more likely to engage in a game of Frogger trying to cross four lanes of traffic.

But here’s some good news; the tired tunnels should be getting a makeover soon.

The Lantana Golf Club is responsible for maintaining the tunnels and, after some prodding from Fresh Water Supply District General Manager Kevin Mercer, the golf club is moving ahead to improve the tunnels.

The club is getting quotes on regrading and resurfacing the tunnels’ flooring to improve drainage and prevent standing water.

“While they are waiting on the repairs, they have agreed to send golf course personnel into the tunnels with squeegees, at least once a day or more if needed, to keep the tunnels free from accumulated water,” said Mercer.

There is no timeline for the improvements, but it’s a (safe) step in the right direction.

Holiday Fun Planned

Lantana Community Lifestyle Director Erica Perez is getting us into the holiday spirit with a slew of events this month such as: Christmas Music Bingo, Eat, Drink & Be Merry, Story Time with Mrs. Claus, a Holiday Market & Festival, Jingle & Jolly’s Holiday Show and Santa riding atop a vintage fire truck adorned with 3,000 Christmas lights. To get more details on these festive events, visit lantana.nabrnetwork.com or call 940-728-1660.

This Election Went to the Dogs!

The Lantana Ladies League hosted a virtual Pets-Idential Election with contest winners being determined by public online voting. The election benefited the Meals on Wheels Senior Paws Program.

The goal of Senior Paws is to support the needs of pet-owning Meals on Wheels clients by providing monthly pet food supplements to ensure that seniors are not sharing their hot lunches with their beloved companions when they are unable to afford pet food.

Grazie, owned by Cheryl Ward, won top Dog-in-Chief! Grazie received a gift certificate to Canine Courtyard as well as a gift basket from Kopi Treats! It was a close race, but runner up was Scotty Scheffler, owned by Cynthia Harris-Dick. Coming in 3rd place was Parker “Sir Licks-a-Lot” Taylor, owned by Camy Taylor. And last but not least were Amber, owned by Pat Spencer-Cisek, and Luna (our only cat winner), owned by Kathy Hummell. These two won a pet-themed basket, courtesy of Hollywood Feed.

Thank you to our generous sponsors, including Canine Courtyard, Bartonville Vet, Dogtopia, Hollywood Feed and Kopi Treats.

Our next event is a Christmas Luncheon benefiting Kyle’s Place on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 12 p.m. at Denton Country Club. We will host a Holiday Cookie Exchange on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m.

For more information on the Lantana Ladies League, go to lantanaladiesleague.com or visit the Lantana Ladies League Facebook page.

– Submitted by Shawna White, LLL Vice President

