Flower Mound assisting Grapevine with tornado cleanup

While Flower Mound escaped Tuesday morning’s storm with little to no damage, the town is helping the city of Grapevine, which wasn’t so lucky.

A tornado was seen near Hwy 114 in Grapevine just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed by damage to several businesses, including the Sam’s Club and Grapevine Mills Mall. WFAA reported that five people were injured.

Ands the city begins cleaning up, Flower Mound is helping. The Flower Mound Fire Department Engine 503 is in Grapevine, and personnel are joining other nearby departments in helping with emergency responses in the city.

“We’re ready to help with this cleanup process however we can,” the department said in a statement.