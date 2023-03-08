Argyle again named a Tree City USA

The town of Argyle announced last week that it has been selected as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for the fourth consecutive year.

The town participates in the program to celebrate and catalog the importance of its 627,500 Post Oak, Cedar Elm and Black Locust trees in the Cross Timbers forest, according to a news release from the town of Argyle.

“Retaining the Tree City USA status is an award to the Town Council, volunteers and our staff who work to preserve the Argyle Urban Forest,” the town said in a statement. “Our community benefits daily from cleaner air, energy savings and the beauty of healthy, mature trees.”

