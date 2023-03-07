Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Hillyer running for mayor of Double Oak

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Jean Hillyer

Jean Hillyer, a Double Oak Town Council member since May 2022, recently announced her candidacy for mayor.

Hillyer began her public service in Double Oak as an active member of the Roads & Drainage Committee prior to running for a seat on the Town Council a year ago. She has continued active engagement, most recently successfully bringing a comprehensive drainage study for Double Oak to the Town Council for final approval and funding, according to a news release from her campaign. As a Town Council member, Hillyer said she listens to resident concerns, researches, evaluates and then acts in the best interests of the town. She is an active member of the Technology Committee, having achieved CJIS 4 certification, and she believes technology is the backbone of Double Oak’s operations, including providing essential police operations that require equipment upgrades to remain compatible with Denton County 911 service. Her engagement with the Technology Committee resulted in Town Council approval to upgrade the computer system used to livestream Town Council meetings.

Hillyer worked closely with the police department to understand the challenges of hiring and retaining patrol officers during a continuing national shortage, resulting in strong support during the 2022-2023 budget process for raising salaries and maintaining benefits that has resulted in filling all but one vacancies, and she actively engages with the fire department to support its members.

Hillyer and her husband, Dave, have lived in Double Oak since 2013. They have two children and five grandchildren. Jean and Dave are retired, and she says that as a retiree, she “has the time to work closely with town staff. She is looking forward to continue serving Double Oak with integrity to maintain the family friendly, safe community atmosphere that the founders of Double Oak envisioned while focusing on fiscally responsible expenditure of town funds to provide essential services.”

Hillyer is running against Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Johnson to succeed Mike Donnelly, who was appointed mayor last year after the resignation of Von Beougher.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

