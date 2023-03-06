Denton County Tax Assessor Collector will not seek re-election in 2024

Michelle French, Denton County Tax Assessor Collector, announced late Monday that she will not seek re-election at the end of her third term in office. French’s term will conclude at the end of 2024.

French, 60, has worked at the Denton County Tax Office for nearly 40 years in a variety of roles and was first elected to the office in November 2012.

“I would like to first and foremost thank my family for they are always such a source of love, encouragement and support. I also want to thank our tax office team for all they do to serve our taxpayers. As my colleagues know, we can’t do this job without them. I would be remiss if I did not thank all those who have helped me along the way. Their support, advice, prayers and encouragement have been invaluable through the years,” French said in a press release.

French stated she had the distinct honor to serve not only Denton County but her colleagues across the State of Texas through the Tax Assessor-Collectors Association of Texas. She served on the Board of Directors as secretary/treasurer and later as president of the association.

French began her career as a deputy clerk with the Tax Office. She served in numerous roles including chief deputy to former Tax Assessor Collector and Denton County Judge Mary Horn (retired) and Steve Mossman (retired).

“It has been such an honor and privilege to serve Denton County my entire career,” said French.