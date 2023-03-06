Monday, March 6, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Denton County Tax Assessor Collector will not seek re-election in 2024

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Denton County Tax Assessor Collector Michelle French

Michelle French, Denton County Tax Assessor Collector, announced late Monday that she will not seek re-election at the end of her third term in office. French’s term will conclude at the end of 2024.

French, 60, has worked at the Denton County Tax Office for nearly 40 years in a variety of roles and was first elected to the office in November 2012.

“I would like to first and foremost thank my family for they are always such a source of love, encouragement and support. I also want to thank our tax office team for all they do to serve our taxpayers. As my colleagues know, we can’t do this job without them. I would be remiss if I did not thank all those who have helped me along the way. Their support, advice, prayers and encouragement have been invaluable through the years,” French said in a press release.

French stated she had the distinct honor to serve not only Denton County but her colleagues across the State of Texas through the Tax Assessor-Collectors Association of Texas. She served on the Board of Directors as secretary/treasurer and later as president of the association.

French began her career as a deputy clerk with the Tax Office.  She served in numerous roles including chief deputy to former Tax Assessor Collector and Denton County Judge Mary Horn (retired) and Steve Mossman (retired).

“It has been such an honor and privilege to serve Denton County my entire career,” said French.

Previous articleHCA Healthcare acquiring Wise Health System
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.