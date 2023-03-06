Monday, March 6, 2023
HCA Healthcare acquiring Wise Health System

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Wise Health System

Wise Health System’s Board of Directors announced recently that it has agreed to enter into exclusive discussions to join Medical City Healthcare, a division of HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services with 182 hospitals and approximately 2,300 sites of care — including surgery centers, off-campus emergency rooms, urgent care centers, home health and hospice agencies — and physician clinics, including 47 in Texas and 16 in North Texas branded as Medical City Healthcare, according to a Wise Health System news release. Wise Health, based in Decatur, serves residents in five North Texas counties, including at its Emergency Center, Surgical Hospital and Healing Center near Argyle, on the northeast corner of Crawford Road and I-35W.

“The governing board of Wise Health System believes strongly that pursuing this path of collaboration is a crucial, proactive measure to ensure we are well-positioned to continue our mission of providing compassionate and innovative care to our community and patients with transparency and excellence for years to come,” said Carey Williams, chairman, Governing Board of Wise Health System. “The Board unanimously supports exploring an affiliation with Medical City Healthcare so we may continue offering first-class care in our area.”

A Wise Health System spokesperson said Monday the acquisition is in the due diligence phase and it is expected to be several months before the acquisition agreement is finalized.

Patients can expect their care to continue uninterrupted, the news release said.

Click here for more information.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

