River Walk chapel reopens after remodel

The Chapel at River Walk recently reopened after a remodel by new owners Walters Wedding Estates, a wedding hospitality business based in Hickory Creek.

Walters bought the chapel in September and hosted weddings there through the end of 2022, then closed for less than two months for renovations. The venue now has a built-in bar in the reception area, a second wedding suite, new windows, paint, flooring and more, according to a company news release. The chapel, which opened in late December 2020 reopened in late February with “a new modernized look.”

