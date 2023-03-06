Monday, March 6, 2023
River Walk chapel reopens after remodel

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Flower Mound’s River Walk Chapel sits on its own island and seats 190 people.
Photo courtesy of Walters Wedding Estates

The Chapel at River Walk recently reopened after a remodel by new owners Walters Wedding Estates, a wedding hospitality business based in Hickory Creek.

Walters bought the chapel in September and hosted weddings there through the end of 2022, then closed for less than two months for renovations. The venue now has a built-in bar in the reception area, a second wedding suite, new windows, paint, flooring and more, according to a company news release. The chapel, which opened in late December 2020 reopened in late February with “a new modernized look.”

Click here for more information about Walters Wedding Estates.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

