Lantana Update — March 2023

The bumpy ride we experience on Lantana Trail should be in the rearview mirror by this fall.

The Fresh Water Supply District #6 & #7 boards last month approved a $1.7 million contract with DDM Construction Corp. for the reconstruction of the northbound lanes of Lantana Trail from Bluestem Drive to Bonham Parkway.

Utilities are buried under the northbound lanes and settling has occurred over the past 22 years, causing a rough ride for motorists, especially in the left lane.

The project was originally planned for last summer, but the district could not find a bidder. With the economy slowing this year, there were three bids and DDM was the lowest bidder. The company is finishing up the Hilltop Road reconstruction project nearby.

Roadwork on Lantana Trail is planned to begin May 30 and will take around 71 days to complete. Expect lane closures and delays around the cone zone.

Briefly…

A plan to build 8 to 10 pickleball courts on 2.5 acres at Rayzor Road and FM 407, next to E.P. Rayzor Elementary School, is still in play and will be discussed at a joint FWSD meeting on March 8 at the Lantana Community Event Center. Visit www.lantanatx.org for more information.

Step up to serve: Lantana will transition from developer to homeowner control this spring. Residents will elect five homeowners to sit on the Lantana Community Association board in late May. More details are coming soon from the HOA.

Work will begin this summer by the Lantana Golf Club to improve drainage in the four pedestrian tunnels that run under Lantana Trail. Tunnel #2, located between golf holes 11 and 12, will be the first tunnel undergoing improvements. Tunnel #1 will be addressed upon completion of the work in Tunnel #2.

FWSD #6 board members last month voted to continue a $3,000 property tax exemption for seniors 65 and older as well as disabled residents. The exemption was first approved by the board in 2013.

As you do your spring cleaning, make sure to mark your calendars for the Lantana Spring Garage Sale on April 15 and Lantana’s 12th annual Earth Day recycling event on April 29.

Are you ready for the always popular Amazing “Wacky” Race?

It’s time to get your teams together, the Amazing “Wacky” Race is on! The Lantana Ladies League hosts this popular event every year for women in the surrounding community.

This year our Amazing “Wacky” Race benefits Oxford House. Oxford House is a concept in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. In its simplest form, an Oxford House describes a democratically run, self-supporting and drug free home. Parallel to this concept lies the organizational structure of Oxford House, Inc.

How does the race work? While not exactly like the TV show, it is a fun way to meet other ladies in the community and have some friendly competition. Women form their own teams of 8 up to 10 “racers” and each team chooses a name and color. Teams compete for points in timed challenges – more fun than physically-demanding. Ladies will ride in party buses to “race” from one challenge destination to another, as well as competing in challenges in the Lantana community. The team that has the most points wins the Amazing “Wacky” Race and bragging rights until the next year. Tickets include food!

IMPORTANT NOTES: While guests are welcome to participate, the captain of the team must be an active member of the Lantana Ladies League. There is only space for 9 teams so get your teams together now!

This year, the ladies will race on Tuesday, April 18, from 5:30-10 p.m., so if you’re out and about that night and see a party bus full of ladies “racing” through Lantana and the surrounding area, show your support for the teams with a honk and cheer them on!

For more information on the Lantana Ladies League and their work in the community, go to lantanaladiesleague.comor visit the Lantana Ladies League Facebook page.

-Submitted by Shawna White