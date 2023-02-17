Double Oak mayor pro tem announces bid for mayor’s seat

Patrick Johnson, currently the Double Oak Mayor Pro Tem and Town Council member, announced his candidacy for mayor of Double Oak in a news release on Thursday.

“Fiscal responsibility and transparency with our town government is my top priority in my run for the mayor position,” Johnson said in a statement. “In August 2022 after the resignation of former Mayor Von Beougher while Mayor Pro Tem, I experienced what it takes to be the mayor and all the responsibilities that come with it. I am ready to take on the challenge as future Mayor of Double Oak.”

Johnson looks to replace Mike Donnelly, who served as mayor before Beougher and volunteered to step in last year.

“Mike has been a great mayor for Double Oak and an outstanding mentor to me while being Mayor Pro Tem,” Johnson said. “It has been a great learning experience working with his leadership these past few months.”

As interim mayor, Johnson led the Town Council to a successful 2023 budget cycle that adopted a $0.198067 property tax rate for Double Oak residents and collaborated with council to approve the necessary adjustments to the Double Oak Police budget, bringing officers’ salaries in line with other municipalities, the news release said.

Johnson has been a resident of Double Oak for 17 years and is married with two grown daughters, both nurses. Johnson is the President of Comco Systems in Lake Dallas, a local women-owned company that manufactures and supplies Pneumatic Tube Systems for banks, credit unions, pharmacies and other industrial markets.

Johnson said he is ready to lead the town.

“I understand as President of Comco Systems and in the position of Mayor of Double Oak, both require the ability to lead when times are tough, such as with the SLFRF controversy,” Johnson said. “A leader must have the ability to relate in times demonstrated by my support of the long overdue Residential Homestead Exemption for Disabled, 65 and over. The mayor must also have the ability to respond when action is required, such as presenting the Trip 22 Denton County Road Improvement Bond issue to the town of Double Oak and representing our interests in this county project. I look forward to leading Double Oak Texas as the future mayor. Thank you in advance for your support but more importantly for your vote on May 6.”

Fellow Double Oak Town Council member Jean Hillyer has also filed to run for mayor this spring. She and Johnson will be on Double Oak residents’ ballots in the May 6 General Election. Early voting will April 24 through May 2.