Monday, February 20, 2023
Marcus football coach retiring

By Mark Smith
Kevin Atkinson, photo courtesy of Lewisville ISD

Kevin Atkinson, head football coach and athletic director at Marcus High School, announced last week that he is retiring.

Atkinson reportedly is retiring now for health reasons. He had a minor stroke in 2020, and he is battling Parkinson’s disease.

Atkinson began his career as an assistant offensive coach at Marcus in 1992. After a successful decade as the head coach at Keller High School, Atkinson coached Denton High School for five years before returning to Marcus in 2017. In his six seasons as head coach, Marcus had a combined overall record of 43-22 and made four straight playoff appearances, including two seasons in which the Marauders were undefeated in district play.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

