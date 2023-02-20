Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Dec. 5 at 10:18 p.m., a man reported that his 34-year-old boyfriend pointed a gun at him. Upon questioning, the suspect said he was trying to get the victim to leave the home, but he wouldn’t, and he said he grabbed the gun because the victim threatened and pushed him. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault (family violence) with a deadly weapon.

On Dec. 31 at 11:36 p.m., a man reported that someone stole his 2016 red Dodge Challenger earlier in the evening from the 4200 block of Silveron Blvd. Broken glass was seen in his parking space.

On Jan. 6 at 12:35 a.m., police responded to an accident in the 5800 block of Chinn Chapel Road, where a motorcyclist crashed into the retaining wall in the center of the roundabout. Wyatt Schulte, 23, of Aubrey, was pronounced dead at the scene.