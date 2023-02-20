Monday, February 20, 2023
DIX Cafe coming soon to Flower Mound

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The owners of DIX Coney Island on the Denton Square are bringing a new breakfast spot to Flower Mound.

Co-owner Atixhe Adili (who goes by TG) said they decided to expand and open up a second location, and they chose Flower Mound due to the high demand from town residents.

“We have always been in love with and drawn to the Flower Mound area,” Adili said. “We are so excited to serve and be a part of the Flower Mound community.”

DIX Cafe will feature some of the Denton location’s favorite menu items, such as the pastrami burger, Reuben sandwiches, baklava cheesecake, beef bacon and more. The Flower Mound location will have some different menu items, and will focus on breakfast and brunch only, unlike the Denton location’s all-day-long diner menu. Both locations will be serving up fresh, homemade diner staples and specialties.

“Our 30+ years in business and our special menu is what will set us apart, especially our homemade items like our has browns that are made fresh in-house daily, our Reubens with freshly made corned beef, and we even have our new special wild Maine blueberry pancakes that are made with fresh blueberry compote paired with our homemade maple butter syrup,” Adili said. “We take pride in high quality and freshly cooked-to-order menu options.”

DIX Cafe of Flower Mound is expected to open by the end of March in the old Barrel 99 space, 1900 Long Prairie Road, Suite 116. Click here for more information.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

