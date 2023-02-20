Fajita restaurant coming to Flower Mound

Fajita Pete’s is coming soon to Flower Mound.

Once they’re open, you can find them at 3634 Long Prairie Road, Suite 112, next to Nothing Bundt Cakes, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. no opening date has been announced yet.

At Fajita Pete’s, you start by picking a protein like juicy strips of chicken, tender skirt steak, flame-sauteed shrimp, carnitas, veggies or a combination of those options, according to the town news release. The fajitas always come with all the fixings, including homemade tortillas, guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo, salsa, beans, rice and more. Food will be available for dine-in, delivery or catering.

For more information, visit fajitapetes.com.