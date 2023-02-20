Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Dec. 4 at 12:56 a.m., a caller on Parkside Drive reported hearing a strange noise, like someone going through trash cans. A responding officer found that it was a neighbor organizing his garage.

On Dec. 12 at 9:32 a.m., a construction worker reported from a home that was under construction on Stirling Drive that someone had stolen two bathroom vanities, a mirror and a shower head. Another mirror had been broken. The items taken were worth between $5,000 – $6,000.

On Dec. 18 at 4:58 p.m., an officer saw two boys fighting in the street on Whispering Trails Drive. Both kids were released to an adult and told not to do it again.

On Dec. 19 at 3:39 a.m., an officer stopped to check on someone on Country Club Road. The officer’s notes, in their entirety, said “Person is making dough.”

On Dec. 22 at 10:45 p.m., a CVS customer called police because they didn’t see an employee in the store. The caller left. Police arrived. An employee was there. Everything was OK. The officers left with a long receipt.

On Jan. 3 at 4:27 a.m., a cashier at the Shell station reported that a white panel van with coverings on all the windows had been hanging out in the parking lot earlier in the night. The driver walked slowly through the store several times without buying anything or talking to anyone before being asked to leave.

On Jan. 12 at 6:40 p.m., a UPS driver reported that he has been delivering boxes to a home on 10thStreet for over a month, and said the boxes are stacking up and he was concerned about the residents. Officers responded to the home to check on them and were able to talk to neighbors who said the family in question is “a younger couple, possibly Asian,” and they had seen them a couple days ago.

On Jan. 13 at 8 p.m., a caller on Hearth Terrace reported that someone kicked their neighbors’ front door twice in the past two hours.