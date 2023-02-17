Friday, February 17, 2023
Filing period ends; here’s who’s running for local office

The filing period for the May 6 General Election ended at 5 p.m. Friday, and southern Denton County residents now have a good idea of what their ballots will look like this spring.

Many local town council and school district board seats, are expiring this spring. Early voting will run April 24 through May 2, and Election Day will be held on May 6.

Listed below are the seats up for election in May and the names of candidates who filed by the deadline to run for them, according to their respective municipality or school district. Some candidates may withdraw their candidacy, but no additional names will be added to the ballots. Also, some entities have also called special or bond elections that will appear on their residents’ ballots.

Argyle Town Council

Mayor: Rick Bradford

Place 2: Ron Schmidt (i), Bryan Livingston and Chad Malchow

Place 4: Jeffrey Brekke, Cindy Sheddy and Casey Stewart

Bartonville Town Council

Place 1: Jim Roberts (i)

Place 3: Clay Sams (i)

Place 5: Margie Arens and Josh Phillips (i)

Copper Canyon Town Council

Mayor: Ron Robertson (i)

Place 2: Larry Johnson (i)

Place 4: Dale Andrews (i)

Double Oak Town Council

Mayor: Jean Hillyer and Patrick Johnson

Two at-large council seats: Pat Wellen, Lisa Miller, Mike Gwartney and Ginger Brittain

Flower Mound Town Council

Place 2: Brad Ruthrauff, Nagesh Kunamneni and Chris Drew

Place 5: Ann Martin (i)

Bond Election: $7.5 million bond referendum to fund construction of a new tennis center.

Highland Village City Council

Place 3: Kevin Cox and Cindy Richter

Place 5: Tom Heslep (i) and Rhonda Hurst

Place 7: Brian Fiorenza (i)

Northlake Town Council

Place 4: Roger Sessions (i)

Place 5: Maryl Lorencz and Rena Hardeman

Place 6: Wes Boyer (i)

Special Election: Voters will be asked whether they approve of construction of a $45 million sports facility. The only tax increase would be on hotel room rates.

Argyle ISD Board of Trustees

Place 1: Tori Ryan and Craig Hawkesworth (i)

Place 2: Nick Reynolds and Leigh Ann Artho

Place 3: Sam Slaton (i)

Denton ISD Board of Trustees

Place 6: Charlie Stinson, Heather Roberts, Terry Senne and Lori Tays

Place 7: Patsy Sosa-Sanchez (i), Carolyn Rachaner and Danny Major

Bond Election: $1.4 billion for three new elementary schools, a new high school and more.

Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees

Place 6: Michelle Alkhatib, Jake Preda and Mindy Bumgarner

Place 7: Thronn Hicks, Staci Barker, Jacob Anderson and Ashley Jones

Northwest ISD Board of Trustees

Place 5: Amanda Smith, Russell Price, Jennifer Stephens and Steve Sprowls (i)

Place 6: Jon Pendergrass and Lillian Rauch (i)

Place 7: Jennifer Murphy (i) and Michelle Slater

Bond Election: $2 billion bond referendum to build 12 new schools, three new stadiums and lots of other upgrades.

