Monday, February 13, 2023
Northlake calls special election for new sports facility

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Images courtesy of the town of Northlake

The Northlake Town Council last week  called a special election for voters to approve construction of a $45 million sports facility.

The proposed 165,000-square-foot sports facility, if approved, would be located along Hwy 114, east of the I-35W interchange (near Chadwick Park). The plan calls for two ice rinks, six hard courts (basketball, volleyball and pickleball) and more, and the town also expects to host special competitions, such as martial arts tournaments, at the future complex. The town would own the building, which would be maintained and operated by a lessee. The town expects the facility could be constructed and opened by 2027.

Funding for the project, if approved, come come from a 2% increase to the hotel occupancy tax rate, 1/8 cent of sales tax from each of the existing Northlake Economic Development Corporation and the Northlake Community Development Corporation, as well as lease payments.

“Not a single penny of property tax would be used for funding this project,” Northlake Mayor Pro Tem Brain Montini said in a statement on social media. “Unless a resident stays in a Northlake hotel, no resident would pay this tax. Sales tax remains the same, just 1/4 of a cent will get redirected for the facility. There is no increase in our sales tax, or any other tax that a resident would normally pay.”

Montini said the proposed complex would attract more restaurants and businesses to the Hwy 114 corridor, and the town would collect more sales tax revenue, “helping to keep our property tax low.”

The proposition will be on Northlake voters’ ballots in the May 6 General Election.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

