The Arts: Meet the Flower Mound Cultural Arts Commission Members

By Elizabeth Brannon

The Flower Mound Cultural Arts Commission is a six member commission with two alternates, appointed by the Town Council, that makes recommendations to the Town Council and Town staff in policy matters regarding arts and library goals, objectives and programs. Our mission is to promote a community brought together and enriched through the cultural arts and a vibrant library program.

Ron Miller, Place 1 – Chairman

Ron began public service support of the arts in Flower Mound in 2010, when he volunteered for the PALS (Parks, Arts & Library Services) Board, and continued as Chair when several members of PALS were spun off to help form the current Cultural Arts Commission. Ron is the founder and president of The Voices of Flower Mound community choir. Voices began with eight singers in 2006 and has grown to over 70 singers who do four major concerts in Flower Mound each year, and will perform at Carnegie Hall in NYC on February 20, 2023.

Elizabeth Brannon – Place 2 – Vice-Chairman

Liz has lived in Flower Mound since 1999 and has served on the CAC for 6+ years. Liz writes this column about the local arts scene each month. In addition to supporting the arts in Flower Mound and Dallas, Liz has been a member of several arts groups, and currently works in fused glass.

Beth Dilley – Place 3

Beth has served on the CAC for 4+ years. With a BFA and MA in Education, Beth has taught elementary and middle school art since 2009, and has worked as a professional artist. Her work has been featured in solo and group exhibitions, and she has designed and completed a number of murals. Her last two community murals were featured at the Flower Mound Art Festival, and Beth will design the mural for the 2023 Art Festival.

Tammie Turner – Place 4

Tammie has served on the CAC for 10+ years, is the art teacher (31 years) at Bluebonnet Elementary, and was Bluebonnet Teacher of the Year and finalist for the LISD Teacher of the Year 2020-2021. Tammie’s commitment to advancing public art is evidenced by her bringing LISD student art to Art Party and the Art Festival each year, coordinating the student art display at PointBank, organizing Art for ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation), getting the schools and artists to paint the murals at Fort Wildflower and choosing the bronze animal statues for Heritage Park.

Colleen Russ – Place 5

Colleen is a 19-year Flower Mound resident and theater performing arts professional. She acts, teaches and directs at various theaters, including Studio B Performing Arts Center. Colleen is especially passionate about the value of participation in the performing arts—on stage, behind the scenes or in the audience.

Radha Sathe – Place 6

Radha has lived in Flower Mound for more than 20 years and is an IT manager. Radha is passionate about music and is a student of Indian classical music. She believes music plays an important role in every society and culture. She has served on various Arts and Culture non-profit organizations.

Laverne Amsterdam – Place 7, Alternate

Laverne is a new member of the Commission, and has always loved the arts. She has been a Dallas Symphony subscriber and patron for over 30 years and usher at the Kalita Humphreys Theatre. She believes a growing, thriving, vibrant cultural arts community is the best gift this commission can give to the people of Flower Mound and its next generations.

Ginene DelCioppo – Place 8, Alternate

Ginene currently works as the Managing Director of the Coppell Arts Center. She served in a variety of positions in the arts and entertainment fields, on and off stage. Ginene was a production manager at NBC’s “Today Show,” Ringling Brothers Circus and Busch Gardens Theme Park. She has worked for several Broadway shows and spent time as an on-air television carpenter for the show “Trading Spaces: Boys vs. Girls.” Ginene’s diverse background and experience in the entertainment industry, coupled with her passion for the arts, make her a perfect advocate for the advancement of the arts in Flower Mound.

In addition to the volunteer members of the CAC, three members of the Town Staff participate in the CAC meetings: Sue Ridnour, Director of Library Services, Tish Carter, Community and Cultural Events Manager, and Hannah Vaughan, Administrative Assistant.

The arts are in good hands with the Cultural Arts Commission of Flower Mound!