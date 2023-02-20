Monday, February 20, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Parker files bills to fight human trafficking

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
District 12 State Senator Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound

State Senator Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, on Friday filed legislation aimed at combating human trafficking in Texas, just days after a State House member representing southern Denton County filed a similar bill.

Parker’s legislative initiatives aim to address critical policies to strengthen bail reform, crack down on illicit massage parlors, enact tougher punishment for traffickers and provide increased protections for victims, according to a news release from his office.

“While I am proud of the many accomplishments of our great state, the sad reality is that we are the second worst state in the nation for human trafficking. We cannot accept nor tolerate this horrific crime that is occurring within our communities,” Parker said. “This legislative package is the product of countless meetings with stakeholders who are on the frontlines every day. I will continue working to advance legislative solutions that protect vulnerable Texans, punish criminals, and provide law enforcement the tools they need to help put an end to this scourge on our society.”

Senate Bill 1010 & Senate Joint Resolution 51 seek to deny bail for any trafficker or child sexual assault offender who commits another offense while out on bail for a prior similar offense. SB 1009 strengthens existing Texas law overseeing massage parlors, in order to prevent bad actors from tarnishing the industry and disguising human trafficking operations. SB 1011 increases the penalties for human traffickers whose victims are recruited while in jail, and also provides enhanced penalties for offenders who strangle their victims. Finally, SB1012 allows certain trafficking victims to publicly seal their records for protection and privacy, according to Parker’s office.

After 15 years serving southern Denton County in House District 63, Parker began his first term in Texas Senate District 12 last month. Kronda Thimesch, who also recently began her term in House District 65, last week filed House Bill 2134, which would allow a political subdivision to implement certain restrictions for massage establishments.

Previous articleMarcus football coach retiring
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.