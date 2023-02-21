Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Highland Village Police Blotter

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Jan. 1, a resident reported that his green Chevrolet pickup was stolen from his driveway in the 200 block of Oak Street. The truck was locked and no one else had access to the keys when it was stolen. As of Jan. 26, it had not been located.

On Jan. 11 at 3:44 p.m., officers attempted to stop a speeding vehicle, but it fled the scene and they were not able to catch up. But within moments, a resident nearby reported a suspicious vehicle that sped into the area and parked at a house at which it didn’t belong, and the driver ran away into a neighboring home or backyard. Officers responded to the 100 block of Hickory Ridge Drive and confirmed that it was the same vehicle they’d tried to pull over, and found that the vehicle had been stolen out of Lewisville. Surveillance video showed the suspect was wearing all black, but they couldn’t tell their race or gender. Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect. The case remains active.

On Jan. 13, a resident in the 100 block of Barnett Boulevard reported that after being away for a few days, he came home to find his door was open and his house was in disarray, with a long list of items missing, including power tools, jewelry, art, shoes, electronics, purses and clothing. Some of the items were found in a creek near the home. The victim told police that some neighbors are mad at him for building a fence on his property that blocks people from using his property to access nearby streets and trails.

