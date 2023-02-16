Thursday, February 16, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Thimesch files bill to help combat human trafficking

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
5
Kronda Thimesch

State Rep. Kronda Thimesch, HD-65, this week filed a bill that aims to combat human trafficking in Texas.

House Bill 2134 would allow a political subdivision to implement certain restrictions for massage establishments, according to a news release from Thimesch’s office. The bill amends the state Occupations Code to provide more flexibility to cities and local law enforcement in their efforts to curtail and discourage criminal enterprise.

“Human trafficking is among the fastest growing criminal enterprises in the world,” Thimesch said. “Texas consistently ranks second in the nation for the number of reported human trafficking cases, and illicit massage businesses are frequently a front for this horrific crime. The prostitution of minors, money laundering — these are all a blight on our state, often hiding in plain sight. This bill will give cities more tools to keep Texans safe.”

Current statute allows municipalities and counties to adopt regulations regarding sexually oriented businesses as they deem necessary to promote the public health, safety, or welfare of their communities. Reduction of human trafficking is one of Rep. Thimesch’s legislative priorities.

House Bill 2134 would expand current statute to allow such local entities to regulate more than just zoning and other existing local regulations, while still maintaining that these regulations are not more restrictive than those imposed on other health care professionals or establishments, according to the news release. The bill would allow a political subdivision to implement regulations that would restrict hours of operation for massage establishments. Additionally, the bill permits a political subdivision to impose restrictions on a massage establishment if the owner, or if a service provider within, has been arrested or convicted for certain prostitution or human trafficking-related offenses; for money laundering; or for engaging in organized criminal activity as defined by the Penal Code.

Previous articleHarvest Happenings — February 2023
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.