Harvest Happenings — February 2023

We are so excited for 2023! We are bringing new products, builders and models to Harvest! We will have more than 13 new models by next summer! In addition to our core builders—David Weekley Homes, Highland Homes, and Coventry Homes – we are welcoming Toll Brothers, Taylor Morrison, Drees and BB Living to the Harvest family. Our original/core builders have all opened brand new model homes located on Homestead Way and Harvest Way. Take a tour, they are beautiful!

Toll Bothers and Taylor Morrison have new models on Lakeside (overlooking the lake) as they will join our existing core builders on the 50-foot lot program. Next summer, they will also be building on 65-foot wide lots and 1.5+ acre lots at Old Justin Road west of Cleveland Gibbs. Finally, Drees Homes has a new model and will be offering larger homes on 70, 80 and 100-foot wide lots, which has never been offered at Harvest. We are excited about that offering! We will also have five new lot sizes and three builders on The Retreat at Harvest, located just north of Townside, east of Harvest Way and south of Old Justin Road. Models will start in January on these unique new products which will include pricing under $400,000.

We are also adding a few new amenities in 2023. You can expect to see a lake and dock amenity, zip line and mini town park, a farm playground, and a butterfly park. We are so excited to see these come to life!