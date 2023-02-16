Thursday, February 16, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Harvest Happenings — February 2023

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Page Austin, Harvest Lifestyle Manager

We are so excited for 2023! We are bringing new products, builders and models to Harvest! We will have more than 13 new models by next summer! In addition to our core builders—David Weekley Homes, Highland Homes, and Coventry Homes – we are welcoming Toll Brothers, Taylor Morrison, Drees and BB Living to the Harvest family. Our original/core builders have all opened brand new model homes located on Homestead Way and Harvest Way. Take a tour, they are beautiful!

Toll Bothers and Taylor Morrison have new models on Lakeside (overlooking the lake) as they will join our existing core builders on the 50-foot lot program. Next summer, they will also be building on 65-foot wide lots and 1.5+ acre lots at Old Justin Road west of Cleveland Gibbs. Finally, Drees Homes has a new model and will be offering larger homes on 70, 80 and 100-foot wide lots, which has never been offered at Harvest. We are excited about that offering! We will also have five new lot sizes and three builders on The Retreat at Harvest, located just north of Townside, east of Harvest Way and south of Old Justin Road. Models will start in January on these unique new products which will include pricing under $400,000.

We are also adding a few new amenities in 2023. You can expect to see a lake and dock amenity, zip line and mini town park, a farm playground, and a butterfly park. We are so excited to see these come to life!

Previous articleFriday is the deadline to file for local elections
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.