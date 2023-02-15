Friday is the deadline to file for local elections

The filing period for the May 6 General Election will end at 5 p.m. Friday.
Many local offices, for town council and school district board seats, are expiring this spring. Click here for more information about the local seats up for election and how to become a candidate.
Here are the seats up for election in May and the names of candidates who have filed to run for them, according to their respective municipality or school district’s website, as of Wednesday evening.
Argyle Town Council
Mayor: Cynthia Hermann
Place 2: Ron Schmidt (i) and Chad Malchow
Place 4: Jeffrey Brekke and Casey Stewart
Bartonville Town Council
Place 1: Jim Roberts (i)
Place 3: Clay Sams (i)
Place 5: Margie Arens and Josh Phillips (i)
Copper Canyon Town Council
Mayor: Ron Robertson (i)
Place 2: Larry Johnson (i)
Place 4: Dale Andrews (i)
Double Oak Town Council
Mayor: Jean Hillyer
Two at-large council seats: Pat Wellen
Flower Mound Town Council
Place 2: Brad Ruthrauff and Chris Drew
Place 5: Ann Martin (i)
Highland Village City Council
Place 3: Kevin Cox and Cindy Richter
Place 5: Tom Heslep (i) and Rhonda Hurst
Place 7: Brian Fiorenza (i)
Northlake Town Council
Place 4: Roger Sessions (i)
Place 5: Maryl Lorencz
Place 6: Wes Boyer (i)
Argyle ISD Board of Trustees
Place 1: Tori Ryan and Craig Hawkesworth (i)
Place 2: Nick Reynolds and Leigh Ann Artho
Place 3: Sam Slaton (i)
Denton ISD Board of Trustees
Place 6: Charlie Stinson and Lori Tays
Place 7: Patsy Sosa-Sanchez (i) and Danny Major
Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees
Place 6: Michelle Alkhatib and Mindy Bumgarner
Place 7: Thronn Hicks, Jacob Anderson and Ashley Jones
Northwest ISD Board of Trustees
Place 5: Amanda Smith and Steve Sprowls (i)
Place 6: Jon Pendergrass and Lillian Rauch (i)
Place 7: Jennifer Murphy (i), William Price, Michelle Slater and Jennifer Stephens