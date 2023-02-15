Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Friday is the deadline to file for local elections

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The filing period for the May 6 General Election will end at 5 p.m. Friday.

Many local offices, for town council and school district board seats, are expiring this spring. Click here for more information about the local seats up for election and how to become a candidate.

Here are the seats up for election in May and the names of candidates who have filed to run for them, according to their respective municipality or school district’s website, as of Wednesday evening.

Argyle Town Council

Mayor: Cynthia Hermann

Place 2: Ron Schmidt (i) and Chad Malchow

Place 4: Jeffrey Brekke and Casey Stewart

Bartonville Town Council

Place 1: Jim Roberts (i)

Place 3: Clay Sams (i)

Place 5: Margie Arens and Josh Phillips (i)

Copper Canyon Town Council

Mayor: Ron Robertson (i)

Place 2: Larry Johnson (i)

Place 4: Dale Andrews (i)

Double Oak Town Council

Mayor: Jean Hillyer

Two at-large council seats: Pat Wellen

Flower Mound Town Council

Place 2: Brad Ruthrauff and Chris Drew

Place 5: Ann Martin (i)

Highland Village City Council

Place 3: Kevin Cox and Cindy Richter

Place 5: Tom Heslep (i) and Rhonda Hurst

Place 7: Brian Fiorenza (i)

Northlake Town Council

Place 4: Roger Sessions (i)

Place 5: Maryl Lorencz

Place 6: Wes Boyer (i)

Argyle ISD Board of Trustees

Place 1: Tori Ryan and Craig Hawkesworth (i)

Place 2: Nick Reynolds and Leigh Ann Artho

Place 3: Sam Slaton (i)

Denton ISD Board of Trustees

Place 6: Charlie Stinson and Lori Tays

Place 7: Patsy Sosa-Sanchez (i) and Danny Major

Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees

Place 6: Michelle Alkhatib and Mindy Bumgarner

Place 7: Thronn Hicks, Jacob Anderson and Ashley Jones

Northwest ISD Board of Trustees

Place 5: Amanda Smith and Steve Sprowls (i)

Place 6: Jon Pendergrass and Lillian Rauch (i)

Place 7: Jennifer Murphy (i), William Price, Michelle Slater and Jennifer Stephens

