Filing for local elections begins Wednesday

Many local offices will be up for election this spring throughout southern Denton County.

The filing period will begin on Wednesday for a place on the May 6, 2023 General Election ballot. The last day to file for a place on the ballot is Feb. 17.

Here is a look at the open seats this May in southern Denton County:

Argyle

This year, three citizens will be elected to each serve a two-year term as Mayor and Council members for Places 2 and 4. The incumbents are Bryan Livingston, Ron Schmidt and Sherri Myers, respectively.

The council places are “at-large” and represent the entire community. Argyle residents interested in filing an application for a place on the ballot can request an electronic candidate packet by emailing the town secretary at [email protected] or by visiting Argyle Town Hall, 308 E. Denton St., between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional information can be found on the town’s website or 940-464-7273.

Bartonville

The 2021 Bartonville Town Council general election is for Councilmembers for Places 1, 3 and 5, each for a term of two years. Those seats are currently held by Jim Roberts, Clay Sams and Josh Phillips, respectively.

Members are elected “at-large,” each representing the entire community.

All candidates for office must be a resident of Bartonville for six months prior to the filing deadline; must be a registered voter at the time of the election (but not required at the time of filing); and be a minimum of 18 years of age.

Applications may be filed at Town Hall, 1941 E. Jeter Road in Bartonville. Town Hall office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., however, there may be certain dates during the election period (refer to the town calendar) when the office will be open until 5 p.m.

For more information contact Town Secretary Tammy Dixon at 817-693-5280 or [email protected].

Copper Canyon

The mayor’s and the Place 2 and 4 two-year council terms are up for election. Those seats are currently held by Ron Robertson, Larry Johnson and Dale Andrews, respectively.

For more information, either visit Town Hall at 400 Woodland Drive in Copper Canyon, contact [email protected], or call 940-241-2677.

Double Oak

In May, the mayor’s seat and two Council member seats will expire. They are currently held by Mike Donnelly, Scott Whisenhunt and Casey Parsons, respectively.

Go to the town website, doubleoak.texas.gov, or contact Town Hall at 972-539-9464 for more information.

Flower Mound

Flower Mound voters will elect council members to Places 2 and 5 to three-year terms. Sandeep Sharma, the current Place 2 council member, is term-limited and will not be able to run again. Place 5 council member Ann Martin is not term-limited.

Flower Mound Town Council Members are elected “at-large,” each representing the entire community.

Qualifications to serve on the Town Council are: be 21-years of age or older on the first day of the term to be filled; have been a resident of the town for at least one-year prior to the election date; and, hold no other public office, except that of Notary Public or a member of the National Guard, military reserve, or Coast Guard reserve.

Application packets are available from the Town Secretary’s Office, located in Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road. For more information, call 972-874-6076 or email: [email protected]

Highland Village

The City of Highland Village will elect three City Council members to Places 3, 5 and 7. The current Council members in those seats are Mike Lombardo, Tom Heslep and Brian Fiorenza, respectively.

Highland Village is a Home Rule City and operates under a council-manager form of government. All members of Council are elected at-large, under a place system, and serve two-year terms.

Additional information and candidate packets are available at the Municipal Complex, 1000 Highland Village Road, or by visiting: www.highlandvillage.org.

Northlake

The mayor’s seat and Town Council Places 4 and 5 are up for election in May in the town of Northlake. Those seats are currently held by David Rettig, Roger Sessions and Bill Moore, respectively.

For more information, click here or call 940-242-5702.

Argyle ISD

Places 1, 2 and 3 on the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees are expiring in May. Those seats are currently held by Craig Hawkesworth, John Bitter and Sam Slaton, respectively.

Those interested in a candidate packet should visit the AISD Administration Building, 800 Eagle Drive in Argyle. Questions may be directed to the Superintendent’s office at 940-464-7241.

Denton ISD

The Denton ISD Board will have two seats — Places 6 and 7 — up for election on May 6. Those seats are currently held by Jim Alexander and Patsy Sosa-Sanchez, respectively. Each seat has a three-year term.

Those interested in filing as a candidate or for further election information should contact Denton ISD at 1307 N. Locust St. in Denton, visit: www.dentonisd.org, or call 940-369-000.

Denton ISD voters will also decide on three bond elections. Proposition A calls for the issuance of nearly $1.3 billion of bonds for the improvement of current school facilities, the purchase of sites for new facilities and the purchase of new school buses. Prop B is a $119 million bond election for technology improvements, and Prop C is for $5.3 million for updating C.H. Collins Stadium. If approved by voters, all would be property tax increases.

Lewisville ISD

The Board of Trustees consists of seven members elected to serve for overlapping terms of three years each. While candidates run for specific places, they do not represent specific geographical areas; rather, each represents Lewisville ISD at large.

This May, Places 6 and 7 will be on the ballot. Those seats are currently held by Kristi Hassett and Tracy Scott Miller, respectively.

Those interested in the school board may contact Jeanne Arnold in the Superintendent’s office, 155 W. Main Street in Lewisville, at 469-948-8022, or [email protected] or visit www.lisd.net.

Northwest ISD

Places 5, 6 and 7 are expiring in May on the Northwest ISD Board of Trustees. Those seats are currently held by Steve Sprowls, Lillian Rauch and Jennifer Murphy, respectively. Each term will last three years.

For more information, click here or email [email protected]

Voting

All elections in Denton County are overseen by the Denton County Elections Administration, 701 Kimberly Drive, Suite A101 in Denton. Questions about early voting via mail (absentee) or in-person, specific voter identification information or restrictions are available at: [email protected] or by phone at 940-349-3200.

All voters are required to present an approved form of photo identification; visit: www.votetexas.gov for specifics. Examples of acceptable forms of ID include: driver’s license; election ID certificate; DPS Texas personal ID card; concealed/open-carry handgun license; U.S. Military ID card; U.S. citizenship certificate; or U.S. Passport. All forms of ID may not have expired over 60-days.

Most answers to questions about upcoming elections can be found at: www.votedenton.com.