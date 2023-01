Tycoon, a fine dining establishment, is coming soon to Flower Mound.

Once open, Tycoon promises a fine dining experience with “handcrafted cocktails, signature dishes and an unmatched ambiance,” according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The restaurant will be run by Restaurant Ventures Unlimited, the same company that runs the Tavern at Lakeside and some other concepts.

Tycoon is expected to open this spring at 811 International Parkway.

