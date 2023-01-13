Community invited to meet new Northwest ISD superintendent

Northwest ISD is inviting the community to a reception next week to meet its new superintendent.

Last month, the NISD Board of Trustees named Dr. Mark Foust as the lone finalist to be the next NISD superintendent following the unexpected death of Dr. David Hicks just four months after he was hired. Foust’s first day as NISD’s superintendent was Tuesday, and next week, he will meet with families, teachers and more at a welcome reception.

Foust joins Northwest ISD after spending six years as superintendent of Kerrville ISD. He also has experience at fast-growth school districts, as he previously spent the first 21 years of his professional career in Fort Bend ISD, a fast-growth school district in the Houston area. Foust has earned a reputation as a leader who puts student needs first while balancing the academic and extracurricular success of schools with their fast growth, according to a district news release. He plans to spend the coming weeks meeting with local stakeholders, including campus visits to greet students and teachers, as well as community leaders.

The welcome reception is scheduled for 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the NISD administration building, 2001 Texan Drive, south of Justin.