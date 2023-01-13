Officials break ground on new Lakeside tower

Town and developer officials this week celebrated the beginning of construction on a future residential tower in Lakeside Village.

In a ceremony on Wednesday, representatives from Realty Capital, master developer of Lakeside in south Flower Mound, and the town of Flower Mound broke ground on 3111 Sunset Blvd., a future 16-story luxury apartment tower. It’s a part of a $500 million project that also includes a new office building, hotel and six new restaurants on the edge of Lake Grapevine.

3111 Sunset will consist of one, two, and three bedroom tower residences, penthouse units, townhomes, 6,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and a five-level parking garage. The average unit size is 1,485 square feet and guest suites will be available for residents to reserve, according to Realty Capital. Building amenities include a sixth floor landscaped pool deck with lake views, a full-service bar, a 14th floor private dining room, 24-hour attended lobby, concierge, valet parking, billiards room, golf simulator and a 50-foot lap pool and spa.

Construction is expected to be complete in 2025.