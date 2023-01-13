News from Double Oak Town Hall

Greetings from Town Hall! Happy New Year Double Oak!

Waketon Road Open to Two-Way Traffic

Waketon Road was opened to two-way traffic flow on Dec. 12. There will be periodic traffic interruptions that will occur while the contractor works towards full completion. Be careful driving as workers are still present. Thanks for everyone’s cooperation.

Saturday, May 6, 2023 General Election

The notice to file an application for place on the ballot for the Saturday, May 6, 2023 General Election has been posted. Filing starts on Jan. 18 and ends on Feb. 17. The citizens of Double Oak will elect a mayor and two council members. Please contact town hall for more information or if you have questions.

Thank You to Retiring Texas State Senator Jane Nelson and Congratulations to the next Texas Secretary of State

The town of Double Oak would like to thank retiring Texas State Senator Jane Nelson for her 30 years of service in the Texas Legislature. Senator Nelson has always gone over and above to assist the town.

And now, the town of Double Oak would like to congratulate Jane Nelson in her new role as Texas Secretary of State.

Jane Nelson has a lifelong commitment to public service and Double Oak is proud of her. The town thanks her family and staff for the support they have provided her all these years.

Congratulations to Double Oak’s new Texas State Senator Tan Parker

Tan Parker has represented Double Oak many years in the legislature as a Texas State Representative. With Jane Nelson’s retirement from the senate, Tan won the election to replace her in the Texas Senate. Tan and his outstanding staff have always been available and responsive when the town has called on them. I know this great relationship with the town will continue with Tan Parker as our Texas State Senator. Double Oak thanks Senator Parker’s family and staff for the support they provide him.

Congratulations to Double Oak’s new Texas State Representative Kronda Thimesch

Kronda Thimesch was a longtime member of the Lewisville ISD School Board. With Tan Parker moving to the state senate, Kronda ran and won election to be our town’s next Texas State Representative. Kronda is putting together an outstanding staff for her office in Austin and here locally. Double Oak looks forward to working with State Representative Kronda Thimesch and her staff. And again, thanks to her family for the support they provide her.

On a personal note, Jane, Tan, Kronda and their staff are my friends. We have shared meals together and more discussions than I can remember. I am very proud for these three friends, their families and their staff. The elected leaders of our town and citizens can call on these leaders for assistance when needed. I look forward to going to Austin to attend their swearing-in’s. Congratulations to all Denton County Elected Officials who were sworn in and took office on January 1, 2023!

How to Contact Double Oak’s First Responders-Public Safety Departments

The Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department and the Double Oak Police Department are dispatched through the 9-1-1 Communications Center with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. If an emergency call 9-1-1

If a non-emergency, residents should still call the Denton County Sheriff’s Office at the non-emergency phone numbers: 972-434-5500 or 940-349-1600. The DCSO dispatch will prioritize the call based upon the information you provide and will dispatch the DOVFD and/or DOPD.

Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department

The DOVFD fire station phone number is 972-539-7683. This is for general administration purposes. This is not for emergency calls or non-emergency calls needing fire assistance. Please call 9-1-1 if an emergency and/or need fire department immediate assistance. Find them online at doubleoak.texas.gov/fire-department

Double Oak Police Department

The Double Oak Police Department general administration phone number is 972-355-5995. This is not for emergency calls or non-emergency calls needing police assistance.

Please call 9-1-1 if there is an emergency and/or you need immediate assistance. Put these 9-1-1 Communications Center with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone numbers in your cell phone so have them if needed. 9-1-1 Denton County Communications Center non-emergency phone numbers are also found on the Double Oak Police Department’s website: doubleoak.texas.gov/police-department

Double Oak is in Compliance with Department of Treasury on State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF)

At the Dec. 5 town council meeting, Double Oak’s town auditor and attorney reviewed the Department of Treasury State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds: Overview of the Final Rule. Together, they reached the conclusion that the town’s use of the funds was in compliance with the Department of Treasury.

The town remains in compliance when it submits its next annual report in April 2023 with the required written justification.

To clarify a couple of outstanding questions: there was never any council action on disbursement of Premium Pay because there was never an agenda item. The council never took any formal action, and the former mayor took responsibility for his actions. The town auditor and attorney confirmed no employee signed their own Premium Pay check.

And, there were news reports of a vote taken on Oct. 3, 2022 to ask certain employees to return their Premium Pay and it was reported the outcome of the council vote was 2-3 against. The fact is there was never a vote taken. There was a motion, however, there was no second so the motion died. The official town minutes and the video recording of said meeting confirm there was no vote. I contacted both news media outlets and both reporters to set the record straight.

The council has directed the town attorney to provide stronger financial control language to amend an existing resolution.

Best wishes to all for a great year in 2023!