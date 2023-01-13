Volunteers sought to help clean up Historic Black Cemetery for MLK Day of Service

Local residents, organizations and businesses will clean up the Historic Black Champion-Macedonia Cemetery in Lewisville on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service.

Founded in the 1880s, Champion-Macedonia Cemetery, also known as Mt. Olive Cemetery, is believed to be the site of as many as 134 graves.

“This Black cemetery tells the rich history of our people in this area,” said Jackie Shaw, the cleanup organizer. “Entire families — grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers, community founders and veterans lay in eternal rest here. By ensuring that their graves are clean and well cared for, we not only honor our history and their lives but also enjoy great fellowship while completing a day of service.”

The cleanup is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon at the cemetery, 1450 South Stemmons Freeway. Shaw requests that volunteers with work gloves help clean up the grounds with garden tools including trimmers, rakes, weed eaters and chainsaws, according to a news release from organizers. Two generators will be provided for electric tools, and 50- to 100-foot electric extension cords and a riding lawnmower are requested. A tent and porta-potties will be on site. Water and snacks will be available for volunteers. Organizers requested that volunteers do not park in the Cavender’s Boot City parking lot.

If it rains Monday, the cleanup will be rescheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 21.