Northwest ISD superintendent dies

Northwest ISD Superintendent Dr. David Hicks passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 9, after a medical emergency, according to the school district.

Hicks, 55, was appointed in May to replace Dr. Ryder Warren, who retired.

The district issued the following statement: “Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact on the staff and students of Northwest ISD, and we will miss him dearly. Many of you quickly came to appreciate his kindness and earnestness, traits that made him an excellent leader and friend. Our board is focused on supporting the Hicks family at this time as well as the students, staff and families of Northwest ISD. Schools will have grief counselors available for those who need assistance coping with this tragic loss. Northwest ISD will share additional information and commemorative arrangements as they become available.”