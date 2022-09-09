Just the facts from Mayor Ron Robertson — September 2022

Summer is coming to an end, and everyone is looking forward to fall. These past months have been busy ones for the elected officials and town staff. The budget process for Copper Canyon starts in late spring and continues until the tax rate is set in September.

At the end of Fiscal Year 2020-2021, revenues exceeded expenditures by $596,520. The Council voted to move those funds to the Town’s reserve account. This account is used to offset emergency issues that may occur and to fund maintenance on our roads.

During this fiscal year, the town has processed over $701,194 in building permits. A portion of the permits were for home renovation, plumbing, HVAC, etc. The majority of permits were for new home construction within the town. Mayor Pro Tem Steve Hill has helped the town make good financial decisions over the years and maintain a AA+ Bond Rating.

On September 12th at 7 p.m., the Council will hold a public hearing to approve the budget for next fiscal year and set the tax rate for 2022. The council is proposing to hold the tax rate at .277505 again this year.

As your elected officials we have worked hard to make decisions that are in the best interest of our town to ensure that we remain a rural and thriving community in the future.

Proclamation for Woodland Women’s Club

I recently had the opportunity to recognize the Woodland Women’s Club for their work over the years organizing our 4th of July Event. The proclamation read as follows: WHEREAS, for 38 years, the Woodland Women’s Club has organized and spent countless hours planning and overseeing the 4th of July celebration for the Town of Copper Canyon. WHEREAS, The annual event could never happen without the numerous volunteers who step up in various ways! WHEREAS, the 4th of July Parade is a high point of the day including, emergency vehicles, horses, golf carts, children on bikes, antique cars and sports cars, John-Deere tractors and flatbed trailers filled with Copper Canyon kids throwing candy to the crowds. WHEREAS, this event is the largest event for residents held every year. It brings us together for food, fun and a day of festivities. New residents and residents who have lived here for many years meet each other and begin new friendships. NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ron Robertson, Mayor of Copper Canyon, do hereby proclaim July 4th every year as Woodland Women’s Club Day in the Town of Copper Canyon, and do commend this observance to all our citizens.

Committees, Boards and Commissions

If you would like to serve on either of the Town’s Planning and Zoning Commission or Board of Adjustment, now is the time to apply. Applications will be received through September 30th.

Applications for serving on the Equestrian Trials Committee, the Hostess Committee and/or the Neighborhood Watch Committee are open year-round.

The application for either the P&Z Commission, Board of Adjustment, and/or other committees, can be found on the Town’s website under the ‘Residents’ tab and under the ‘Government’ tab (click on Boards and Commissions).

Cleanup Day

Saturday, October 1, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. will be Clean-up Day in Copper Canyon. Find the items acceptable for cleanup day on our website at www.coppercanyon-tx.org

New Vickery Residents

If you have set up your water account with Cross Timbers Water Supply (940-584-0780), your account set up information will automatically be sent to the Town of Copper Canyon’s sewer billing company (Diversified Technology). No action is needed.

Upon receipt of your first sewer bill in the mail, you will find your utility account number on that bill. You may now use your utility account number to set up a payment method for your sewer bill on the sewer billing website portal found at www.diversifiedbillpay.com/v1/coppercanyontx