Saturday, September 10, 2022
Robson Ranch Rambler — September 2022

Suzanne Spisak Vice President, Resident Director, Robson Ranch Denton HOA

Ah… a perfect day. I wake up and feel rested. I exercise and then I eat good food. I spend time with friends and laugh. I sit sipping a cocktail with my husband on our patio on a beautiful day. At day’s end, I go to sleep with no regrets. At Robson Ranch, we have so many ways to create our perfect day.

Gardening provides a workout, a challenge and pure enjoyment when everything is in bloom. And to a few, bragging rights. The recent “yard of the month” showcases flagstone pathways and a water feature to create a cool, welcoming backyard retreat. Oakleaf hydrangea, canna, hibiscus, crepe myrtles, oaks and Mexican petunia create the color palette.

Being surrounded by family is high on the list for a perfect day. The Women’s Club is hosting Grandparents’ Day on Sunday, Sept. 11, for the grandchildren and entire family for an afternoon of live music, children’s games, face painting, cupcakes, and more!

We have many ways to get moving on the Ranch. Softball season is up and running. All eight co-ed and three senior league teams play weekly culminating in the Fall Championships to be held Oct. 29.

Dance Club sponsors quarterly dances with fun themes. Next up is a boot scootin’ country and western dance party, “Deep in the Heart of Texas!”

With the cooler weather in September, Robson Ranch golf clubs are in full swing with daily neighborly competitions. We have one resident who takes moving to new heights as she competes in marathon-type stair climbing events in the U.S. and internationally.

Music is a key ingredient to a perfect day. UNT College of Music Jazz students will return to Robson Ranch in September. The world class Jazz Studies Department students will fill the evening with beautiful music. The Southlake Swing Band, 20-piece “Big Band” with singer, trumpets, ‘bones, saxes, and rhythm section, will make its first appearance here at Robson Ranch in September for a Sunday afternoon Big Band Jazz Concert, providing music for our dancing and listening pleasure.

Cool cocktails on a hot (or cold) Texas day can add the finishing touches to a perfect day. The Rock and Roll Martini group at Robson Ranch finds new ways each month to drink to a wide range of performers with appropriately themed drinks. In recent months they honored The Beach Boys, ZZ Top and Sinatra. In their words, “Rock On.”

Each day is a gift, and I am grateful to live in a community where we do our best to make it a great one.

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.