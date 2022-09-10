Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch will not open this fall

Citing a lack of help, the owner of the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch has announced that the popular attraction will not open this fall after three decades in business.

Owner Jan Balekian, 73, has hosted nearly 200,000 families every October on her 25-acre property at FM 1171 and Lusk Lane. It is routinely ranked as one of the top pumpkin patches in the country.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch will NOT open for the 2022 season. Like many businesses today, our notice for help did not generate the number of employees necessary to open safely and efficiently. We would like to thank all of our loyal customers for the 29 years of success we have enjoyed!” stated Balekian on the pumpkin patch’s Facebook page Saturday afternoon.