Thursday, September 15, 2022
“Oh my gourd!” Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch is back on

CTG Staff
The Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch (Photo courtesy of Jan Balekian)

When local realtor Christi Beca heard the news that the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch would not open this fall due to a lack of help, she sprang into action.

Beca, a longtime Flower Mound resident who also runs the Flower Mound Women in Business networking group, rallied the community to help save the event by referring nearly 300 people to apply to staff the popular attraction.

“It’s a family tradition, and I can’t sit by and let one of our storied institutions just not open because of staffing issues,” said Beca. “When I heard the news, I sent them a message and said ‘whatever you need, I can help.'”

Janet Balekian, owner of the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch. (Photo by Helen’s Photography)

After posting about the need for employees on her Facebook page at a generous $15 per hour, offers to staff the patch poured in.

“After 48 hours, I finally had to turn it off and tell people, ‘we got enough, we’re good.'”

Beca said that, despite the late timing, the pumpkin patch found another option for pumpkins and is working on getting hay.

The Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch is scheduled to open either Oct. 1 or Oct. 3. See their Facebook page for updates.

“We are so thankful for Christi to help us and are pleased that so many people did not want us to close,” said Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch spokesperson, Patsy Mizeur.

