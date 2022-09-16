Friday, September 16, 2022
Northwest ISD names acting superintendent

CTG Staff
Dr. Michael Griffin, NISD

The Northwest ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to name Dr. Michael Griffin, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, as the district’s acting superintendent of schools at a special board meeting on Thursday.

Dr. Griffin will assume the responsibilities immediately.

“Northwest ISD means the world to me, and I am honored to temporarily lead the district forward with stability as we search for a new leader,” Griffin said. “Our culture of excellence and commitment to academic and extracurricular achievement are unchanged, and our team is doing great work to continue a strong start to our school year.”

Northwest ISD Superintendent Dr. David Hicks passed away unexpectedly last Friday after a medical emergency.

“Dr. Hicks left a tremendous mark on our district in his time with us with his caring and compassionate nature, and I have the utmost faith in our school board in finding his successor,” said Griffin.

Dr. Griffin has served as Northwest ISD’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction since 2018, leading the district’s academic initiatives and ensuring students are prepared for success following graduation. Her role sees Dr. Griffin collaboratively working with campus leaders, teachers and community members, as she leads several committees to solidify the district’s commitment to continuous improvement.

In her roughly two decades at Northwest ISD, Dr. Griffin has served as a campus instructional teacher, assistant principal, principal and executive director of elementary education before leading the curriculum and instruction division. Her experience in a range of teaching and administrative roles guides her decision-making process to best support teachers and students.

Dr. Griffin earned her doctorate in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University. She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Texas Tech University and her master’s degree in education from the University of Arizona.

Northwest ISD Trustees will again use Leasor Crass as their superintendent search firm, which they previously used to select Dr. Hicks.

